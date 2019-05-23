State Champs: Jeff Davis baseball knocks off Rockmart to claim second title in three years

The Jeff Davis baseball team played near-perfect baseball on the way to a 2-0 victory over Rockmart in the GHSA 2A State Championship finale.

In a winner-take-all Game 3, Jeff Davis jumped out to an early lead and used a strong pitching performance from Grayson Miles to take home the trophy Wednesday afternoon.

“My coaches told me that was the biggest game I would ever throw in my life and I had to be that guy,” Miles said. “I know I’m not an above-average pitcher so I have to compete really hard to win and that’s what I did.”

Hamp Hayes got the scoring started for Jeff Davis with an RBI-single and said he was determined to help his team get on the board first. “We came in here to the dugout and coach said ‘who’s going to be the first guy to get a hit to get a run?’ and I pointed to myself and said ‘I’m going to be that guy,” Hayes explained after the game.

WSAV brings you the highlights and postgame-reaction from the 2019 champs.