STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The GHSA has postponed the Class 2A state baseball finals between Vidalia and Thomasville until Tuesday due to the high probability of thunderstorms.



Vidalia and Thomasville will play Game 1 of their state championship series at J.I. Clements Stadium on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Game 2 following 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The GHSA has postponed the 2A Baseball Championship DH. The DH is

rescheduled for 10:00 am tommorrow. Due to the 2A series

being postponed, the 1A Public State Championship DH will start at 6:00

pm tomorrow. Praying for better weather. @AmyZimmerWJCL @AndyGold24 @LGonTV — @VidaliaAthletics (@VidaliaAthleti1) May 23, 2022

The 1A-Public series between Metter and Charlton County that was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday has now been moved to 6 p.m.



It has not been formally announced whether both series will hold their Game 3s, if necessary, on Wednesday at the originally scheduled times.



Vidalia earned its way into the state title series by defeating Lovett, 5-4, in a dramatic Game 3 at home last week. Metter clinched its berth last Monday with a convincing series win over Commerce. The Tigers won last year’s state championship at Grayson Stadium over Gordon-Lee.