Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett returning to UGA

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bulldogs received welcome news Wednesday afternoon when quarterback Stetson Bennett announced he’ll return for his senior season.

Bennett posted an image on his Instagram story that said, “One More Year.”

Stetson Bennett announces on his Instagram that he’s returning to UGA for another year.



Pierce Co’s finest back in Athens! pic.twitter.com/jQz773DJvF — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) January 19, 2022

The Pierce County native led Georgia’s offense during its national championship run, which they finished with a 33-18 victory against Alabama in the title game. Bennett threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in that game and finished with a 163.1 quarterback rating.

Before coming to Athens, Bennett was a starting quarterback on the Pierce County Bears under then-head coach Sean Pender. His brothers, Knox and Luke, just finished their senior seasons on the team.

Bennett’s hometown of Blackshear, Georgia will host a parade to honor both Stetson and the 2020 Bears football team on Jan. 30 beginning at 2 p.m.



The 2022 Bulldogs will look significantly different than this year’s team, with key contributors like linebacker Nakobe Dean and wide receiver George Pickens leaving Athens. Backup quarterback J.T. Daniels has also entered his name into the transfer portal, leaving Bennett as the favorite to retain the starting job.