SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday evening, thousands of hockey fans lined up at the Enmarket Arena, excited to finally see the Stanley Cup in person.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates are the ECHL affiliate of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup earlier this year in June.

There she is, the Stanley Cup🏆



There she is, the Stanley Cup. We'll have reaction from the Savannah Ghost Pirates's Fan Fest this evening at 6 & 11.

On Sunday, the cup made its way to the Enmarket area ahead of the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. Many fans posed and took pictures with the trophy.

You know I had to grab a pic with the Stanley Cup.

Players for the Ghost Pirates also lined up to interact with fans, making sure everyone enjoyed Fan Fest and were filled with excitement heading into the All-Star Game.