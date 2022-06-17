SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the best high school football prospects in the Coastal Empire will be continuing his gridiron journey in Florida.



Calvary Day running back Donovan Johnson announced on social media that he is transferring to IMG Academy, an elite athletic prep school in Bradenton.

“Really I just had a long talk with my dad, my grandma and my grandfather,” Johnson said. “I really just did what’s best for me. It’s a great opportunity for me to show my talents, just competing against the best of the best every single day in practice.”



Johnson is coming off a prolific freshman year for the Cavaliers, racking up 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns. He already offers from many of the top programs in college football, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

I spoke with @Cavalier_Sports RB @4k_Don several weeks ago about his impending transfer to IMG Academy.



Did not air this interview at the time because paperwork was pending and he still had to tell some folks at Calvary.



Now that it's official, here's that interview. pic.twitter.com/xeUKNBqRnV — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) June 17, 2022

Even though he will complete the rest of his high school football career in Florida, Johnson said that Savannah remains his one true home.



“Calvary is always going to be my family. Once a Cav, always a Cav. I’m going to be looking forward to reconnecting with these boys really soon.”



The Cavaliers went 9-0 in 2021 en route to a region title and an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the A-Private playoffs, where they came up short against Fellowship Christian.



A move up to AAA will present a challenge for the Cavaliers this season, who still return the vast majority of their starters despite losing Johnson.