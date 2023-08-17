SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Vincent’s Academy remains undefeated and improves to 4-0 after beating South Effingham in straight sets.

St. Vincents trailed in the first set 23-20 but found a way to come back and win 27-25.

The second set would not be as close, and St. Vincent won convincingly 25-12. All of St. Vincent’s wins this season have come in straight sets.

St. Vincent’s next game will be against White County on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, South Effingham will play Glynn Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.