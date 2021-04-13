St. Vincent’s girls soccer remains unbeaten with win over Calvary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The St. Vincent’s Academy girls soccer team defeated Calvary Day, 6-0, on the road Tuesday evening to move to 8-0-1 on the year and 6-0 in region play.
Five of those Saints goals came in the first half. Emma Beddow and Isabella Hogan scored two goals apiece, while Hayden and Raegan Aliotta each notched one.
The Saints’ record over the last seven years now sits at 100-19-4. They have two games left in their regular season – one against Savannah Christian on Wednesday and their final fixture against Aquinas on Friday.
