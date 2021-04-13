St. Vincent’s girls soccer remains unbeaten with win over Calvary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Islands offensive and defensive lineman Sam Snead thinks of himself as the quiet type; someone who would rather let his play do the talking.

"I'm not too much of an outgoing person," Snead said. "I like to chill, to be honest with you, hanging with the people that I know."

Despite his love for home - not to mention his mom's cooking - Snead will be moving away from Savannah to play football at North Carolina Wesleyan, a Division III school in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He signed his letter of intent to the Battling Bishops on Tuesday.

"There's not too much going on," Snead said when asked why he chose NC Wesleyan. "It's quiet and I had a great conversation with my (future) coach."

Snead was a crucial interior presence for an Islands team that went 7-2 and won its first state playoff game in school history.