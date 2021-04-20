St. Vincent’s girls, Savannah Arts boys soccer pick up first round playoff wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The GHSA state soccer playoffs are underway and a pair of Savannah teams advanced to the second round with wins Tuesday evening.

As expected, the St. Vincent’s girls team picked up a 6-0 win over Landmark Christian in the first round of the GHSA Private-A girls playoffs and look primed to make a run at a fourth straight state title. The Saints will host the winner of St. Anne-Pacelli and Stratford Academy next Monday afternoon.

The Savannah Arts boys squad made quick work of Americus-Sumter and cruised to a 12-2 victory in the first round of the GHSA 3A boys playoffs. Peter Olszewski and Brandon Nugara each notched a hat trick in the win. The Panthers are set to host the winner of Long County and Harlem next Tuesday afternoon.

It was the end of the road, however, for the Savannah Arts girls team. The Panthers ran into a tough Mary Persons team, fell behind 2-0 at halftime, and ended up on the wrong side of a 3-0 loss in the GHSA 3A girls playoffs.

