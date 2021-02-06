St. Vincent’s buzzer-beater highlights Saturday night hoops slate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Trailing by one point with just seconds left on the clock, St. Vincent’s forward Carolyn Ryan drove towards the basket and nailed a layup at the buzzer to deliver her Saints a dramatic 50-49 win over Savannah Christian Saturday night.

After leading almost the entirety of the second half, St. Vincent’s saw its double-digit lead slip away in the fourth quarter thanks to a ferocious comeback attempt from Savannah Christian. A three-pointer from Raiders’ guard Mary Grace Zeigler gave Savannah Christian its first lead of the game with just 1:30 left on the clock.

Following a couple of successful possessions from the Saints’ offense, St. Vincent’s found itself on top by one point with time winding down. But, with 16 seconds left on the clock, Savannah Christian’s Mallory Robinett earned a trip to the free throw line for a chance to tie or even take the lead. The senior hit the first free throw and missed the second, but teammate Sarah Byrd corralled the offensive rebound and drew another foul. Byrd also went 1-for-2 from the line to give Savannah Christian the 49-48 lead.

St. Vincent’s called a timeout and drew up the game-winning play that saw point guard Reese Grover sprint down the court and dump it off to Ryan for the bucket.

Shortly after the girl’s game, the Savannah Christian boy’s team took the court against Benedictine in a much-anticipated rivalry game. Despite trailing by nine points after two quarters, Savannah Christian regrouped at halftime and pulled off the comeback win over the Cadets 56-50.

