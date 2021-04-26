St. Vincent’s Academy girls win second-round playoff matchup with Stratford Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The three-time reigning state champs were on their heels at halftime, tied in a scoreless match after withstanding several near-goals from challenger Stratford Academy.
Then the first four minutes of the second half came, and all was instantly right with the world again.
Senior Emma Beddow got on the end of a long through ball down the right side of the pitch, switched it to her left foot and fired it just inside the far post to give the Saints a 1-0 lead. Just 40 seconds later, Isabella Hogan set up Hayden Aliotta on a long cross from right to left for a header to make it 2-0 in the blink of an eye.
St. Vincent’s Academy would shelter that lead for the rest of the match, winning 3-1.
A Stratford Academy penalty kick in the 61st minute cut the Saints’ lead in half, but Beddow tucked away her second of the day in the 63rd minute to add some insurance to the St. Vincent’s lead.
The Saints are now just three wins away from another state title. Their next bout will be May 4 in the state Class A Private quarterfinals.
