SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High school sports fans will almost never see an all-boys school and an all-girls school compete in the same sporting event.



However, that’s exactly what happened when the all-girls St. Vincent’s Academy Saints took on the all-male Benedictine Cadets in a series of exhibition volleyball matches for SVA Pink Night, which raised money for the Mary Telfair Mammography Fund.



“Our seniors, my volleyball seniors, they plan this every single year,” said athletic director and volleyball coach Nichols St. Louis. “They organize with BC, they put together the teams, they put together an amazing silent auction, they put together all the games, everything.”



The school has supported Mary Telfair with their Pink Night for a decade. The fund, which is part of the St. Joseph’s Candler Health System, provides preventative breast health exams to underinsured patients at no cost.



St. Vincent’s raised money through ticket sales to the volleyball game, concessions, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Hundreds of students and parents, almost all of them wearing pink, crowded into the gym to show their support.



“BC and SVA are really close and we all want to support the cause and we love competition,” said junior Mary Sophia Fischer.