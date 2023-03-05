MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Andrews wins back-to-back GIAA Class 3A State Championships after beating Heritage 44-42.

The victory came in dramatic fashion as St. Andrews trailed by four points in the fourth quarter. Then with about 90 seconds in the game, St. Andrews trailed by their until Zyere Edwards converted an and-one to tie the game at 42.

St. Andrew's trailing Heritage, 34-30, after three quarters. Only four points from St. Andrew's in the frame. pic.twitter.com/rlBZkgvkdZ — Joey Lamar (@Joey_B_Lamar) March 5, 2023

Shortly after a St. Andrews stop, Edwards drove the ball to the basket and got fouled. Edwards stepped to the line and made two clutch free throws to put St. Andrew up 44-42.

Heritage then called a timeout and drew up an inbounds play, which Edwards read perfectly and came up with the game-sealing steal. St. Andrews repeats as the back-to-back state champions.