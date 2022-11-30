SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than a year ago, St. Andrew’s swimmer Gaby Van Brunt announced her intention to attend the University of Alabama.



She made her decision official Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony in her school’s gymnasium, officially signing her letter of intent.



“It’s great, being able to celebrate this with everybody,” Van Brunt said. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world. I don’t know, I just love having everyone here, knowing that I have a support system. It’s a great feeling.”



Van Brunt is entering the final season of what has been a prolific high school swimming career, one that has seen her capture 20 state titles and seven state records, per her own count.



She has even made trips to Junior Nationals and Olympic Trials for the 2021 Tokyo Games. Van Brunt continues to express an interest in making a run at the trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



“I mean, I would like to make another Olympic Trials cut, just to be at least in the running for it.,” Van Brunt said. “Really it’s just putting in the effort in practice, getting the work, putting in some long course yardage. It’s just about giving it my best effort.”



University of Alabama is currently ranked No. 7 in the country for swimming and diving.