SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew’s School will take her considerable swimming skills to Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2023.



The St. Andrew’s School phenom and 2020 Olympic Trials participant has committed to the University of Alabama, per a Twitter post from the school.

Van Brunt is a three-time GISA state champion and a junior with the Lions’ swim team. She hopes to make the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.