SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Andrew’s School is going to have a tough act to follow after last season.



The Lions won both a boys basketball state championship and multiple girls swimming titles during the 2021-’22 athletic year. Thursday, the champions from that season got rewarded with state title rings in an early-morning ceremony in front of the whole school.



“I was happy for just being able to play with the guys,” said basketball player Zyere Edwards. “We do the things we accomplished last year and finally have some hardware at the end to show it off, it’s exciting.”



“I’m just really excited, having other people win state with me too, and getting to share the experience,” said swimmer Gaby Van Brunt. “I love it.”



The boys basketball team reeled off 14 straight wins to end last season, including a 49-47 victory over John Milledge Academy in the GISA state championship game.



“It’s great to see the caliber of players over the years that have been able to be a part of this program,” said head coach Mel Abrans. “These guys challenged themselves last year with a very tough schedule. To have it culminate in a state championship is a huge, huge accomplishment. Not just for them, but for the program and the school.”



Van Brunt set GISA records in the 50 free, 100 fly and 100 backstroke en route to titles in all three categories. She is committed to University of Alabama as a member of their Class of 2023 and has already competed in an Olympic Trials.