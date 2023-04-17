SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Monday evening, students packed the gym at St. Andrews as the school recognized the basketball team and two athletes for their individual accomplishments.

St. Andrew’s basketball team won back-to-back state championships this spring, and senior guard Zyere Edwards led the way. Edwards became the GIAA Class 3A Player of the Year, State Championship MVP, and recently won the LB3 Foundation Player of the Year. St. Andrew’s School also announced they plan to retire Edwards’ jersey.

St. Andrew’s School also announced they plan to retire Gaby Van Brunt’s swimming cap and uniform. Brunt won state in multiple events and qualified for the Olympics in 2019 and 2023.

Afterward, Kaleb Lofton, a senior guard at St. Andrew’s School, signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Covenant College. Lofton became emotional during his speech as he began talking about his mother, who passed away in 2012.

“To my… to my mom… I know you’re looking over me,” Lofton said with tears falling from his eyes. “But your baby boy is all grown up.”

Lofton later said, in an interview, his mother’s passing was a rough spot in his life. However, with the help of the right coaches, Lofton found a way to achieve his goal and play college basketball.