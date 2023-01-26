SAVANNAH (WSAV) – St. Andrew’s hosted media day for all its spring sports at the Fieldhouse on Jan. 26.

The coaches for each sport — baseball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ and girls’ tennis and golf — all expect to have good seasons.

New this year, St. Andrews will add a golf team. So far, they have 10 boys, but only three girls. First coach in program history is Oliver Hubbard, who graduated from the school in 2011. Freshman Morris Lane expects to be the top scorer.

“They did switch around the teams that are going to be in our region,” Gordon Standing said, “so I think it’s going to be a little more challenging. I don’t think that will be our primary goal leading up in the season is to take home the region.”

Also new this year is the tennis coach. Andy Frost takes over the program. He is a former professional player. They currently have no sophomores on the boys’ side. They will three eighth graders and three seniors. On the girls’ side, they are still looking to fill out roster. They have six players, including an eighth grader Emerson McCormick.

The baseball team will be small in number and young on the field. Five freshman make up the 12 team roster. They will only have three seniors.

In boys’ soccer, they expect to compete for a state title. They have won region in back-to-back years. Last year, they lost in the final four. However, they will be in a new region this spring.

In girls’ soccer, head coach Blake Seale hopes to improve upon last year’s second round exit from the state tournament. He returns two all-state performers: Sophomore Sydney Berkman and Junior Megan Rule.

“We’ve been building it up and we’ve been doing really well,” Morgan Rule said. “I think this year I have expectations that we will make it to state and we will make it Final Four. We will compete really well and win a lot.”

In track and field, there share a lot of athletes with other springs sports. However, head coach Michael Bennett feels he will have “several” athletes place at the state meet.