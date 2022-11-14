SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of our area’s best basketball players – a former 3Deep honoree – made his college choice official Monday afternoon.



St. Andrew’s Lions senior Zyere Edwards committed to Division II Augusta University.

“It’s surreal,” Edwards said. “Being a kid that’s always wanted to sign that paper and go play college basketball and it being a reality now, it’s kind of sinking in a little bit for me. It’s crazy. It’s crazy. It’s surreal to me right now.”



Edwards was a prolific member of the Lions team that captured the GISA state title in 2021-’22. He averaged 23 points, three assists and four steals that season.



Zyere and his brother Zayden are back again this year and figure to make the Lions favorites for the title again.