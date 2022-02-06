Sports fans react to the opening of the Enmarket Arena: listen to what they had to say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday evening, sports fans showed their excitement about the Enmarket Arena with a massive turnout at the opening ceremony.

The Enmarket Arena will be the home for Savannah’s ECHL hockey team called the Ghost Pirates.

“I’m glad we are going to get a hockey team,” Taylor Hooper, a Savannah sports fan, said. “Now, we have a big arena for shows and sporting events. I’m very excited.”

“Absolutely, I’m going to be at the games,” Shavondra Ceasar, a Savannah sports fan, said. “We are so excited to have more sports teams come to Savannah. The opportunity to have the Enmarke Arena here is an attraction to the locals, as well as those who are far away.”

Peter Luukko, the co-chairman of OVG facilities, provided a group of reporters with his vision for the arena.

“We’ll look to have college basketball, high basketball, and maybe some exhibitions of the NBA development basketball [league],” Luukko said. “They say a good arena manager is afraid of the dark, which means the building has to be full.”