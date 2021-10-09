Southern’s second-half comeback attempt comes up just short against Troy

TROY, Al. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern erased a 21-point deficit in the second half, but quarterback Justin Tomlin was intercepted with less than a minute left on what could have been the game-winning or game-tying drive and the Eagles fell to Troy in a heartbreaker 27-24.

The Trojans went into halftime with a commanding 17-3 lead and, given that they held the Eagles to less than 20 yards on the ground, looked like they could coast to a comfortable Sun Belt conference win.

Georgia Southern, however, had other plans.

After giving up another touchdown to open the second half, Georgia Southern rattled off two rushing touchdowns and pulled to within a score headed into the fourth quarter. Kicker Alex Raynor knocked through a pair of field goals and, just like that, Georgia Southern had tied the game up at 24 apiece.

Troy shook off some second-half woes to march down the field and hit the go-ahead field goal with 1:46 left in regulation. On the ensuing possession, Georgia Southern moved the ball well up until Tomlin’s pass was kicked up in the air by one Troy cornerback and intercepted by another.

The Eagles (2-4, 1-2) have a short week with a Thursday matchup against South Alabama in Mobile. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.