STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern softball team is off to a 2-0 start in Sun Belt play thanks to Faith Shirley’s walk-off double against ULM Saturday afternoon.

With Saturday’s 4-3 win, the Eagles will get a crack at sweeping the Warhawks Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Eagle Field.