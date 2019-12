With the 2019 regular season in the books for Georgia Southern football, it's time to reflect on one of the strangest college football seasons I've ever followed up-close as a member of the media.

And because I'm a lunatic, I'm typing this up at 12:03am in the WSAV sports office following their 38-10 win over Georgia State. Maybe hammering out some immediate thoughts will help these last three months make more sense.