Southern men’s basketball lets big lead slip in home loss to App State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After 25 minutes of play, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team held a 22-point lead and looked well on its way to its first win over Appalachian State in its last five tries.

Unfortunately there were still 15 minutes left in the game. Head coach Brian Burg said his team played two ‘completely different halves’, as missed free throws and breakdowns in the Eagles’ defense allowed the Mountaineers to mount a ferocious comeback and force overtime.

The extra periods did not treat Georgia Southern kindly either, as Appalachian State took game one of this two-game series 84-78 in double overtime.

Here's @BrianBurg1 when I asked his philosophy addressing the locker room after what happened tonight and where @GSAthletics_MBB goes from here https://t.co/JiRQf6aFbA pic.twitter.com/U144Gecq05 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 27, 2021

With Friday night’s loss, the Eagles are locked in to the 5-seed coming out of the Sun Belt East division and will face Arkansas State in the first round of the conference tournament. Georgia Southern (12-12, 6-9) will wrap up the regular season with a Senior Day matchup against Appalachian State Sunday afternoon at Hanner Fieldhouse. Tipoff between the Eagles and Mountaineers is set for 3 p.m.