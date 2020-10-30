Southern hangs on to win 200th game at Paulson Stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles used two second-half touchdowns from Benedictine graduate Wesley Kennedy III and a strong defensive effort to down South Alabama 24-17 Thursday night.

Trailing by a touchdown with less than two minutes left, the Jaguars drove down the field and looked poised to potentially tie the game. But, on 4th & 7, Desmond Trotter’s pass to the end zone was ruled incomplete because the receiver didn’t maintain control throughout the catch.

The Eagles remain perfect against South Alabama, posting a 7-0 record in the history of this matchup. Thursday night’s win marks the 200th victory for the Eagles at Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2) will host Troy next Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

WSAV brings you the highlights from Statesboro.