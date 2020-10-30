Blitz Banner

Southern hangs on to win 200th game at Paulson Stadium

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles used two second-half touchdowns from Benedictine graduate Wesley Kennedy III and a strong defensive effort to down South Alabama 24-17 Thursday night.

Trailing by a touchdown with less than two minutes left, the Jaguars drove down the field and looked poised to potentially tie the game. But, on 4th & 7, Desmond Trotter’s pass to the end zone was ruled incomplete because the receiver didn’t maintain control throughout the catch.

The Eagles remain perfect against South Alabama, posting a 7-0 record in the history of this matchup. Thursday night’s win marks the 200th victory for the Eagles at Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2) will host Troy next Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

WSAV brings you the highlights from Statesboro.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories