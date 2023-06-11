SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch’s flag football continues to add hardware to their trophy case after winning the Summer Sizzler Tournament Sunday morning.

Intercoastal Athlete put on Sunday’s tournament, allowing some of the best teams in the area a chance to play one another.

“We want these girls to know that they can go and play this game in college,” Jonathan Newton, one of the organizers of this year’s tournament, said. “We had good competition, good place, [and] nice weather.”

The vast majority of the players seemed to enjoy the tournament.

“It’s good to play people from everywhere because it’s better to have a little versatility,” Korine Talkington, a senior for Southeast Bulloch, said. “It’s just good because it’s a lot of good competition.

“It was good,” Alex Odom, a senior for Southeast Bulloch, said. “I want to come back. I would love to come back with my whole team and win it all again.”