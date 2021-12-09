Southeast Bulloch stifles Portal, wins flag football state title

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – It turns out that Delanie Thames is more than just a softball star.



The multi-sport Southeast Bulloch standout did a little bit of everything on Thursday morning, hauling in two touchdown passes and an interception to help the Yellow Jackets win the Class A-4A flag football state championship, 20-0, over the Portal Panthers.



It’s the first state title in a girls team sport in Southeast Bulloch school history.



Thames started the game in style with a 30-yard catch off a pass from junior quarterback Ainsleigh Littles on the first play of the day. Although the Yellow Jackets would turn the ball over on fourth down, they’d get it right back on a Littles interception, which she returned to the Portal 33.



Littles tested the Portal defense immediately after the change of possession, firing up a fade route to Thames down the right sideline. Thames outmuscled the cornerback guarding her and came down with a 23-yard score to put Southeast Bulloch up 7-0.



The Southeast Bulloch defense stifled the Portal passing game all half long, holding star quarterback Emma Yates to just 38 passing yards in the first half.



That left room for the offense to strike again with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. A four-play, 33-yard drive ended in a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Littles, who took an option pitch from teammate Kaylee Haas into the end zone.



When the halftime whistle sounded, Southeast Bulloch was up 13-0 and already well on its way to a state title.



The second half saw Southeast Bulloch’s defense ramp up the pressure on Yates even more, coming away with three more interceptions. Littles, Thames, Alex Odom and Addie Hood all intercepted Yates over the course of the game.



It was Hood’s interception on Portal’s second drive after halftime that paved the way for another Thames touchdown. This time, Southeast Bulloch faced fourth down and 16 from the 26 yard line. Littles threw a straight go route down the right sideline to Thames, who hauled it in for her second touchdown of the day. That put the Jackets up 20-0 with 5:54 left and essentially clinched the game.



Thames hauled in three passes for 69 yards and two scores. Southeast Bulloch combined to gain 140 yards through the air on 16-of-23 passing.



Meanwhile, Portal went 13-of-34 passing for the game with 100 yards gained and four turnovers.

This was the inaugural flag football season for the Yellow Jackets. They finished 19-0 with 11 shutout victories.