Southeast Bulloch announces Jared Zito as new football coach

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch officially welcomed Jared Zito as the program’s new football coach Wednesday night.



“We are excited to welcome Coach Jared Zito and his family to Southeast Bulloch High School,” said SEBHS’s athletic director, Abram Scott, in a press release. “We feel like our football program is ready to go to the next level, and we feel like he is the coach that can take us there.”



“My family and I are excited about the move to Southeast Bulloch,” Zito said in the same release. “It is a place that really checked a lot of boxes for our family as the process evolved. It is a family decision that gets us closer to family in Florida, and brings us to a school, program and community that has great history and tradition.”



Zito comes to Southeast Bulloch via Ola County, where he was the head coach for seven years. Prior to his stop there, Zito has held head coaching positions at Dacula and North Forsyth High Schools in Georgia, as well as Spruce Creek High School in Florida. He will bring 23 years of coaching experience to the Hornets’ sideline.



This move comes after the departure of Southeast Bulloch’s prior head coach Barrett Davis, who accepted the same job at Evans High School this offseason.



Zito’s term as head coach will begin on July 8.