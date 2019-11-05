South Georgia teams affected by GHSA reclassification

(WSAV) – Handfuls of area teams will be on the move if the Georgia High School Association’s new reclassification holds up.

The reclassification won’t be set in stone until after the appeals process. Schools have until November 11th to submit an appeal of their reclassification to the GHSA.

Schools scheduled to move up in classification include Richmond Hill (from Class 6A to Class 7A), South Effingham (from Class 5A to Class 6A), Jenkins (from Class 3A to Class 4A), Island (from Class 3A to Class 4A), Beach (from Class 3A to Class 4A) and Southeast Bulloch (from Class 3A to Class 4A).

Schools scheduled to move down in classification include New Hampstead (from Class 5A to Class 4A), Savannah (from Class 3A to Class 2A) and St. Vincent’s (from Class 2A to Class 1A Private).

For a full list of schools and the reclassification setup, click here.