HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Wednesday evening, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament ended with Wake Forest taking home first place (shooting nine over par). However, the big story will be the University of South Carolina and how they fought their way back into the runner-up spot.

On the first day of the tournament (Monday), the Gamecocks found themselves in last place, but the team managed to regroup and rally in 48 hours. Wednesday evening, South Carolina shot one-under-par and took home second place (finished shooting 18-over par).

Kalen Anderson, the head coach of South Carolina’s women’s golf team, expressed her enthusiasm about the comeback.

“It was just a lot of heart,” Anderson said. “The heart and determination of this group … was very amazing.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs had a rough outing. The Bulldogs shot 38-over par and finished 13th out of 17 teams.