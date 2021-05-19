South Carolina football team opening stadium to full capacity

College football fans watch the marching band and cheerleaders before kickoff an NCAA college football game at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(AP) — South Carolina is opening to full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium next football season.

The school’s athletic department says it plans for 100% capacity in the fall, including traditional tailgating in areas around the 77,559-seat facility.

Masks will not be required for entrance going forward.

The school limited attendance last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic to about 20,000 fans per game. Masks and social distancing were required for entrance. But athletic director Ray Tanner says those attending football games next season can “enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years.”

South Carolina opens the season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.