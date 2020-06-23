Some workouts postponed after Effingham Co. student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A student-athlete at Effingham County High School has tested positive for COVID-19, postponing some voluntary sports workouts.

The Effingham County School District (ECSD) said officials received word of the positive test on Tuesday.

“To our knowledge, this is the first confirmed case for any ECSD student athlete,” the district added.

ECSD said the student attended strength and conditioning workouts for the past two weeks.

As a result, football and baseball voluntary workouts at Effingham County High School and softball voluntary workouts at South Effingham High School have been postponed until Monday, July 6.

The district is working with Georgia Department of Health officials to evaluate next steps.

ECSD said school officials have already started working to identify individuals who may have had contact with the student so those who may have been exposed to the virus can be notified.

It’s been two weeks since the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened up conditioning with restrictive measures for its member schools.

“We will continue to follow specific guidelines set forth by the CDC, GHSA, and the Department of Public Health in an effort to keep our students and employees safe,” ECSD stated. “We also encourage staff, students, and all community members to wash hands frequently and practice social distancing in group settings.”