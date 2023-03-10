SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers will have a young team when they make their professional debut on April 1.

This season, Savannah will play in National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), a very competitive league. Savannah projects as one of the youngest teams in the league. The average age of the Clovers is 21. They will play against teams where the average is around 25. Some teams will have footballers who are 28 or 30.

With such a young squad, they teach the players how to be professional, while they also prepare for opening night.

“Some of these guys it’s their first year as a professional player,” head coach David Proctor said. “Some of them have come straight out of college. To come straight into a professional environment there are still many things they’ve got to learn on a daily basis. I think we will be — probably — the youngest team in NISA pro this year.”

Savannah’s first match will be on April 1 at Memorial Stadium against the Michigan Stars, the defending league champion, at 7 p.m.