SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith held a signing ceremony celebrating his decision to commit to South Carolina on Dec. 22 at Tippett Gym.

Smith officially signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The university released the names of the commits of the ’24 class on its website.

The four-star recruit had another outstanding year for the Cavaliers. In 10 games played, he had 33 catches for 722 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

“That’s something a kid always dreams of,” Smith said. “That’s been the dream since as long as I can remember. Since playing NCAA game with my brother. It was always like, ‘I want signing day’ playing the game, but now it’s surreal almost.”

Smith is not the only player from Savannah headed to Columbia. David Bucey from Savannah Christian also signed during the early signing period.