ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — In college football, Georgia’s win this past weekend over a top 15 team in Missouri was not enough to push the back-to-back defending national champions to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia is still number two behind Ohio State. This week, UGA faces No. 9 Mississippi. This is the second straight week the Bulldogs will face a ranked opponent. Also, it’s the first time they have faced a top-10 team all season long. Ole Miss is probably the most balanced team Georgia has faced. The Rebels rank third in passing yards and fourth in rushing yards in the SEC. Georiga ranks second and fifth in those two categories, respectively. So expect a showdown between the hedges.

“A lot of respect for what Lane {Kiffin} has done there and built there,” Smart said. “He has a tremendous offensive mind. He’s gone out and they’re playing good defense now too. It’ll be a hell of a matchup because they got a really good football team.”

This top-10 matchup will kickoff at 7 p.m. between the hedges. If Georgia wins, they are headed back to the SEC championship game for the third straight year.