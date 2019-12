Quarterback Shai Werts

Linebacker Rashad Byrd

Head Coach Chad Lunsford

Georgia Southern practiced at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando Thursday morning.

The Eagles will be wearing this patch on their jerseys for Saturday’s game.

A quick peek at Georgia Southern’s helmets for the Cure Bowl.

ORLANDO, Fl. (WSAV) – The WSAV sports team is with the Georgia Southern football team as they get ready for Saturday’s Cure Bowl.

Check out some of the shots our crew got from the Eagles’ Thursday practice!