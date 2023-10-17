SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is hosting its Basketball Media Day at the Enmarket Arena this Wednesday.

It’s traditionally been held virtually, but this year, the event will kick off at 9 a.m. with media representatives in person.

Veteran play-by-play announcer James Verrett will be featured, along with coaches and student-athletes from 29 men’s and women’s teams across the SIAC.

The SIAC is excited to mark the official kickoff to the 2023-2024 basketball season.

WSAV Sports will bring you the latest coverage.