Sharks’ state title defense put on hold

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – The 2020 spring season was shaping up to be a special one for the May River boys soccer seniors. This class helped build the program from the ground up, delivered a state championship as juniors, and were prepared to defend their title this year.

“This is all I wanted,” senior Al Day said. “I wanted to get two in a row. That was the dream.”

That dream is now in jeopardy. With coronavirus concerns putting a halt on SCHSL spring sports, the Sharks are forced to wait and train on their own in hopes that the season will resume.

“I wanted to show out as much as possible,” senior Nahuel Mieres said. “I wanted to show everyone what I could do on and off the field. I guess it got shortened.”

SCHSL rules don’t allow the Sharks to practice on-campus while the season is on hold. The senior class has taken it upon themselves to find a turf field in Hardeeville and set up smaller group workouts to stay in shape.

“It’s tough,” Day said. “But then again we all want this bad so we tend to pull it together.”

The future of the 2020 spring season hangs in the balance and its out of the Sharks’ control. The seniors say getting back on the field is the perfect escape.

“We are going to keep training and doing as much stuff as we can to stay on the ball. Hopefully this doesn’t get much worse before it gets better,” Day added.

The SCHSL will revisit the status of spring sports at the end of the month. Until then, the Sharks plan to put in work everyday on the field and keep spirits up in case the season kicks back into high gear.

“Just keep praying for the season to continue,” senior Rafael Zavala said. “Watch out for us if you come to play us.”

In the video above, WSAV Connor DelPrete spends time with the Sharks at an off-campus practice to find out how this could affect their college recruiting outlook and more.