Sharks feast on Monday night gridiron, continue best start in program history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With limited rest, the Islands Sharks showed no signs of fatigue in a convincing 42-21 win over Calvary Day Monday night.

Islands, which was coming off a win over Southeast Bulloch four days ago, never trailed and shutout the Cavaliers in a turnover-filled first half.

Sophomore quarterback Davin Wydner gave the Sharks a two score lead when he found the end zone with time winding down in the second quarter. Wydner displayed dual-threat capabilities with 144 yards passing and 136 yards rushing on 15 carries.

In the second half, the Sharks defense held off quarterback Thomas Carver and the Cavalier offense to seal the win.

The Sharks are off to a program-best 3-0 start and face Beach Friday night. Calvary Day is also back in action Friday night when they host Treutlen at Specialty Sports Complex.