SAVANNAH (WSAV) – Jenkins place kicker John Seidensticker picked up his WSAV Blitz Border Bowl Most Valuable Player plaque on Jan. 25.

Seidensticker made two field goals in the all-star game on Jan. 14. The last one was good from 50 yards.

“Nothing much,” Seidensticker said. “I take the same kick every single time. So whether it’s a PAT or 50-yard field goal, it’s the same kick. I have the same routine every single time.

Seidensticker also received his game jersey.