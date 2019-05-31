SEC votes to allow alcohol sales in general seating, UGA to review policy

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates a 36-17 victory over Florida with the fans after their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that the longstanding rule prohibiting alcohol sales in general seating areas at sporting events has been lifted, effective August 1.

The SEC announced the decision at its annual spring meeting, saying it will now allow each school “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues, subject to certain Conference-wide alcohol management expectations.”

This change does not come without rules. Only beer and wine will be allowed in general seating areas. Hard liquor and mixed drinks will still only be allowed in club seating areas.

Fans will have to leave their seats to grab a drink, as no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be sold by vendors walking around seating areas. Everything will also be served in cups, and there will be a limit on how many drinks can be purchased per person at one time.

In addition to those rules, all sales of alcoholic beverages must end “when 75% of the event’s regulation length competition is scheduled to be completed.”

For football games, this means sales will end after the third quarter.

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told DawgNation on Friday the UGA administration will review its policies and consider options before making a final decision about alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium.

“We’ll take this information and discuss internally and externally and make decisions,” McGarity said. “There’s obviously a lot more to it.”

On Thursday, UGA president Jere Morehead did not hint at any changes being made.

“I think we’ve got it right at UGA,” said Morehead, “so I don’t see us making any significant changes.”

However, on Friday after the meeting, Morehead said Georgia is open “to review” the new policy.