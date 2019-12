Despite a second-place finish in the Eastern Division of the Sun Belt Conference, Georgia Southern fans may come away from the announcements of the Sun Belt Conference postseason honors underwhelmed for their team.

Junior defensive end Raymond Johnson III and senior cornerback Kindle Vildor were selected for the First Team list. Johnson finished the season with 30 tackles, seven for loss including three sacks. Vildor repeats on First Team honors after making it a year ago, and will cap off his college career by playing at the Reese's Senior Bowl.