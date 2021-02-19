Seasons over for Beach, Savannah girls basketball following fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a postgame fight, the Savannah Chatham-County Public School System has disqualified both Beach and Savannah High girls basketball teams from the region tournament and state playoffs.

“I am deeply disappointed at the behavior displayed by those involved in this situation and regretful for the loss of the opportunity for continued play,” SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these students violated the rules set by the Georgia High School Association and the expectations set by the school district for sportsmanship. That disappointment is compounded by the amount of effort it took to even allow teams to play this year during the pandemic.”

The incident in question happened at the end of the Bulldogs’ 50-35 win over the Bluejackets Thursday night after two players got into a physical altercation, and both benches were cleared.

Citing a violation of the Georgia High School Association’s rules on sportsmanship, SCCPSS officials announced the two squads would be suspended for the next two contests. Both teams were scheduled to play Friday night, with Beach set to play Johnson in the 3A-Region 3 championship and Savannah slated to face Liberty County in the consolation game.

The final contest of the mandated two-game suspension would have been the first round of the GHSA 3A playoffs.

“The incident Thursday evening was inappropriate and does not represent the high standards the Savannah Chatham County Public School System expects its student athletes to uphold,” Levett added.

By default, the Johnson High School will be crowned the region champions and earn the 1-seed headed into the state playoffs. Liberty County, which lost to Johnson in the semifinal Thursday night, will be the 2-seed.

Stick with WSAV Sports throughout the evening as we gather more information.