SCPS grad Harman battles rough start, inclement weather Saturday at The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – After starting the day one shot off the lead and tied for second, Savannah Christian graduate Brian Harman got off to a slow start and never fully recovered Saturday at The Masters.
Harman’s 2-over third round included bogeys on three of his first four holes, a mid-round weather delay, and a birdie putt that came agonizingly close to dropping on the final hole. Despite a frustrating day on the course, the former Raider still has plenty to play for on Sunday.
It appears Harman will be in a pairing with Jordan Spieth for Sunday’s final round. Harman has played at Augusta two other times: once in 2015 and once in 2018. His best finish was a tie for 44th in 2018. During the final round of his 2018 appearance, he shot a 69, the same score he’s carded for the last two days.
