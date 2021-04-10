SCPS grad Harman battles rough start, inclement weather Saturday at The Masters

Brian Harman reacts to a missed chip shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – After starting the day one shot off the lead and tied for second, Savannah Christian graduate Brian Harman got off to a slow start and never fully recovered Saturday at The Masters.

Harman’s 2-over third round included bogeys on three of his first four holes, a mid-round weather delay, and a birdie putt that came agonizingly close to dropping on the final hole. Despite a frustrating day on the course, the former Raider still has plenty to play for on Sunday.

Brian Harman finishes 2-over on the day and 4-under for the tournament



The Savannah Christian grad battled a rough start and a weather delay mid-round



That being said, he's still in 8th place! Who knows if he can catch Matsuyama, but a Top-10 is very much in play @SCPSAthletics — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) April 10, 2021

It appears Harman will be in a pairing with Jordan Spieth for Sunday’s final round. Harman has played at Augusta two other times: once in 2015 and once in 2018. His best finish was a tie for 44th in 2018. During the final round of his 2018 appearance, he shot a 69, the same score he’s carded for the last two days.

