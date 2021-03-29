SCPS golf phenom Mary Miller aims for state title and beyond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mary Miller has spent so many days on a golf course under the late afternoon sun, trying to place her ball on the green.

“We went out there, played a little short nine holes and I shot 36 for my first tournament,” Miller said. “And that’s when I realized ‘oh, I’m actually kind of good at this.’”

Miller is indeed better at it than most. After coming in third at the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship last summer, she’s continued her streak of dominance at Christian Prep.

“Knowing that there are more people out there that are a little bit better than me that I can go and catch, I feel like that keeps me in it,” Miller said.

Miller’s accurate drives and sweet putting stroke aren’t the only things that set her apart.

She happens to be the only girl on the Raiders’ golf team.

“I think it’s good,” said her head coach Annie Keller. “I think it also challenges them to be better golfers as well because they don’t want to be beat by Mary even though they often are.”

Now she’s hoping to beat the field in the area championship tournament.

If she places well there, Miller will move on to even bigger things.

“I think in the next year or two, I’m going to try to qualify to go to state for high school,” Miller said.

Although Miller was reluctant to talk about ending up on a professional tour someday, her coach definitely wasn’t.

“I kind of joke with her that I keep some of her scorecards from when she’s won tournaments already,” Keller said. “I’m gonna get her to sign them. One day when she is on the LPGA, I can say ‘hey I coached Mary Miller.’”

