Scott takes over in Savannah State men’s basketball win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When Savannah State needed a bucket Saturday, they turned to Marcus Scott. The freshman guard hit clutch shot after clutch shot to ensure the Tigers came away with a 73-66 win over Morehouse College Saturday evening.

“The Kobe incident really motivated me and I’ve been in the gym ever since,” Scott said after leading the team with 22 points. “I see myself being a closer for this team. I’ve done it in high school and I’m trying to carry it over. I try to play any role I need to play and throughout the season there is going to be a closer so I’m going to embrace my role.”

Saturday’s win broke a two-game losing skid for the Tigers, who have now won five of its past seven conference games. “It’s a huge confidence boost for the guys all the guys are feeling good,” Scott said. “As a captain I am trying to make sure as a team we don’t get too cocky or confident. Just make sure we stay consistent and keep doing the things that help us get wins.”

The Tigers (6-10, 6-7) are back in action Monday night when they host Albany State at 7 p.m. for “Breast Cancer Awareness Night.”