Hole number five at The Landings Club looks simple enough.

“It’s a reachable par four that most players will go for,” said Elsa Lindenschmidt.

It would be a pretty, if unremarkable hole of golf if not for the Schooner Squad: the sign-wielding, shot-rating, unofficial gatekeepers of the Schooner Cove section of Deer Creek Club.

“You don’t have to know anything about golf,” Lindenschmidt said. “All you have to do is rate the ball as it gets close to the hole and cheer when there’s a birdie.”

Every time a golfer hits a tee shot, the Schooner Squad members hold up a number 1 through 10, indicating their opinion of what they just witnessed.

“If they go for the green, we give them a seven, eight, nine or a 10,” Lindenschmidt said. “If they don’t go for it and lay up, I’m not saying it’s not the smart thing to do, but they’ll only get a one, two or a three.”

Judging tee shots is all well and good, but the party doesn’t really start until two golfers in a threesome hit birdies

“Two birdies mean dollar beers [for the next five minutes,]” said fellow Squad member Joan Resler. “So when there’s two birdies, you get to go over to left here and pick up a dollar beer.”

When that happens, the pros who made it happen are Schooner Squad favorites for life.

“They’re really nice and they’re fun to watch because they’re young and they’re enthusiastic and they want to get good,” Resler said.

As golfers come and go, the Schooner Squad only grows.

“Our goal is to have people all around the hole, cheering and rating the shot just like we are,” Lindenschmidt said.

On top of the dollar beers, there’s a drink at locations throughout the course called The Schooner. Bartenders from across The Landings Club submit their own drink recipes and members vote on which one gets to be The Schooner for that year’s Club Car Championship.