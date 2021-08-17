SCCPSS Media Day gives football teams one last chance to sound off before the season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Eight teams, one microphone.



That was the setup in the community center across from the auditorium at Islands High School as coaches and players from across Chatham County rolled in over the course of roughly two hours for public school football media day.



Coaches touted their increased roster numbers nearly across the board, with Jenkins boasting nearly 90 kids on its roster. Meanwhile, Groves, one of the thinnest teams in the area at the end of last season, boosted its numbers from 18 to 50.



“We probably right now have 89 on our roster and so once again, we’ve been hitting each other, now it’s time to hit someone else. So we’re ready to go,” said Tony Welch, the first-year head coach at Jenkins High School.



Multiple Chatham County public teams made the playoffs in 2020, with some managing to win a first-round game. Islands High School is coming off its first playoff win in school history and hopes to do even more this season.



“We made a long bus ride last year for that second round game,” Islands head coach Deshawn Printup said. “This year we want to host a second round game. In order to do that, we have to win the region championship, to have a shot at that. That’s our biggest motivation, we hosted the one last year so we want to host two this year.”



“Everybody has adversity even in games,” added Groves head coach James Latimore. “You’re going to have highs and you’re going to have lows. The key is to handle it and thrive, so I’m excited to see that. I mean, ask my wife; she knows it’s football season.”



Most Chatham County schools kick off their seasons on Friday, Aug. 21. Johnson will start a day earlier than the rest, traveling to Augusta Christian on Aug. 20.



We’ll have more coaches’ insights from media day airing on WSAV at 10 and 11 on Wednesday and Thursday!