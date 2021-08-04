SCCPSS issues COVID guidance on fall athletics, keeps some capacity limits and indoor masking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has informed WSAV of updated COVID-19 guidance for sporting events that will leave in place some capacity restrictions and mask requirements.
Indoor events will be capped at 50 percent capacity while outdoor events will allow up to 75 percent of the venue to be filled. Masks will be required at indoor events, but not outdoors.
Athletes will not have to wear masks at practices or games, with the exception of when they are indoors and not actively participating. Masks are still required during the school day and on school buses.
Opening games for the high school football season for most Chatham County public schools are set to kick off Friday, Aug. 20, with Johnson playing a day earlier on Thursday, Aug. 19. Other fall sports will also begin competition from mid-August to early September.
The city of Savannah remains under a mask mandate until Aug. 25.
