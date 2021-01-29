SCCPSS cancels some basketball games out of COVID concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savanah Chatham County Public School System has canceled a number of basketball games scheduled from Friday, Jan. 29 to Tuesday, Feb. 2 out of COVID concerns, per a district release.
The district did not provide any details on if there were any cases on the impacted teams or how many there were, if so.
Prior to the shutdown announcement, Johnson had already announced that its next three games were postponed due to possible COVID exposure.
Canceling the games was “out of an abundance of caution,” per the district.
Here are the impacted games:
JAN 29: Groves at Johnson
JAN 30: Islands at Johnson
Jenkins at Savannah High
Bacon Co. at Woodville-Tompkins
FEB 2: Woodville-Tompkins at Bacon Co.
Jenkins at Benedictine