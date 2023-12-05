SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board Meeting agenda on Dec. 6 requests a budget transfer for the fieldhouse and athletic field construction contract at the new Groves-Mercer-Gould K-12 Multi-Campus site. The amount is $6,393,569. The funds will come from three accounts: Five million from GMG K12 Contingencies Account, $493,569 from the GMG K12 Land Account and $900,000 from the GMG K12 Classrm.-OFC Equip-Furn. Account.

In addition, Groves will have LED lighting for the new athletic fields at the K-12 multi-campus site. Georgia Power will provide and install the lights. The services will include wireless control and training of SCCPSS staff to use the new LED lighting system. The cost of the lights is $956,658.00.